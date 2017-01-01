The vast majority of global technology managers and professionals describe their organizations as... More >
Chatbot & AI Help Mall Engage Guests, Build BrandMall of America implements an intelligent engagement platform that incorporates artificial intelligence to help visitors customize their shopping experiences. More >
Cyber-Attackers Target IP AssetsThe state of cyber-security has gone from bad to worse over the past couple of years. Not only are threats increasing in both frequency and intensity, they're also becoming more dangerous and costly. A recent study conducted by Deloitte,... More >
Cloud Services Elevate the Profile of DevOpsThe widespread adoption of enterprise cloud services represents a double-edged sword: While this new generation of cloud platforms and solutions brings with it a wide range of business value, it also introduces significant complexity.... More >
A Critical Shift in Thinking About AI and Big DataSuccess with these technologies hinges on how companies marry AI and big data with business domain expertise—a C-suite imperative that cannot be ignored. More >
Managing Personal & Work Identities in the OfficeThe use of personal devices and personal accounts in the workplace has changed IT and enterprise security in profound ways. Today, employees think nothing of logging onto Facebook, Twitter and Instagram while at work, as well as... More >
Just-in-Time Tech Training Can Fill the Talent GapVocational-type training on specific technologies will become more common as we skill up and down to meet the waves of technology demand with a liquid workforce. More >
TECHNOLOGY
IT Pros Worry How Innovation Will Change Their Job
IT MANAGEMENT
The Cloud Evolves and Joins the Mainstream
Only a few years ago, most business and IT leaders viewed the cloud with some trepidation.... More >
CAREERS
Why Producing Presentations Is Still Painful
Technology continues to advance at a breathtaking pace … except when it comes to the... More >