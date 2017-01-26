 
AI Ushers in a New Era of Business and Tech

Rapid, radical advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning in business are changing the stakes—and ushering in a new era of business and technology. More >
Tech Jobs Most Likely to Get Big Salary Increases

2017 is looking like another great year for tech professionals, especially when it comes to their earning potential. But if you were wondering which IT jobs are poised to land the biggest starting salary increases, look no further than... More >
Why More Workers Are Adopting the Freelance Life

A significant percent of permanent employees envision themselves working as contractors, temps, freelancers or consultants within three years, according to a recent survey from Randstad US. The resulting "Workplace 2025" report reveals... More >
Technology's New Face

A number of organizations are using facial recognition—sometimes to replace passwords. Despite a few hiccups, the biometric technology is ready for prime-time. More >
How Aging Commerce Systems Hurt Business

The majority of B2B companies are still relying on tech-driven commerce systems that are at least two years old, according to a recent survey from CloudCraze. The resulting report, "The B2B Digital Commerce Imperative," states that the... More >
Resort Integrates On-Premise and Cloud Systems

Vail Resorts transformed its complex compensation processes, saving time on calculations, and increasing employee and manager confidence in data accuracy. More >

TECHNOLOGY

2017 Technology Trends to Watch

Here are five tech and business trends to watch this year: artificial intelligence, internet of... More >
 
 

IT MANAGEMENT

Addressing the IT Security Skills Gap

Today's cyber-threats present challenges for even the most tech-savvy IT executives in the most... More >
 
 

CAREERS

Strong Hiring Growth Is Forecast for Key Tech Jobs

The vast majority of hiring managers specializing in technology positions said they'll increase... More >
 
 
 
