2017 Technology Trends to Watch

Here are five tech and business trends to watch this year: artificial intelligence, internet of things, cyber-security, mobile-first and predictive analytics. More >
Why IT Professionals Are Feeling Less Confident

Tech professionals are heading into 2017 with a lackluster confidence in IT operations, according to a recent survey from Intermedia. The resulting "2016 IT Confidence Index" report indicates that overall confidence levels are barely... More >
Agility & DevOps Are Key to Digital Transformation

The majority of organizations are expected to increase their adoption of agile frameworks within the next two years, according to a recent survey from Unisys. The resulting report, "Overcoming Enterprise Agility Challenges in Digital... More >
The Best Tech Company Employers

When it comes to technology companies, what makes a particular firm a great place to work? For starters, you would have access to some of the best tech tools anywhere. You'd also thrive on compelling challenges that bring out your best... More >
Digital Tech Enhances the CN Tower Experience

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Canada's CN Tower deployed new wireless infrastructure, a mobile app and 150 beacons with location services capabilities. More >
What's Holding Up the Adoption of Containers?

In an era of growing IT complexity, the concept of software containers seems like a no-brainer: Partition your applications into virtual containers that tap the same operating system, and you gain agility, efficiency and additional... More >

TECHNOLOGY

Why Augmented Reality and the IoT Increase Risks

A significant number of organizations are adopting wearable technology, digital navigation and... More >
 
 

IT MANAGEMENT

Cyber-Attackers Target IP Assets

The state of cyber-security has gone from bad to worse over the past couple of years. Not only... More >
 
 

CAREERS

Why Producing Presentations Is Still Painful

Technology continues to advance at a breathtaking pace … except when it comes to the... More >
 
 
 
