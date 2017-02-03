 
baselinemag.com

9 Innovations That Will Make a Big Impact in 2017

Are you curious about which innovations have the potential to make a big impact on technology and business in 2017? Then you'll want to check out this recent list published by the IEEE Computer Society. The organization's tech trend... More >
baselinemag.com

Cloud-Based DR Service Protects Think Tank's Data

A Disaster Recovery as a Service solution safeguards the Wilson Center's data from threats, while offering flexibility, cost savings and peace of mind. More >
baselinemag.com

Challenges of Protecting a Connected Environment

Many connected products have weak security and controls, and that creates points of weakness in a user’s critical private networks, systems and data. More >
baselinemag.com

Don't Lose a Dream Job During the Interview

While technology professionals remain in great demand for available job positions, there are still plenty of ways to lose out on a great opportunity due to mistakes made during an interview, according to a recent survey from... More >
baselinemag.com

Data Breaches Affect Customer Loyalty

Online security is full of holes, according to a recent survey of 9,000 consumers in the United States and 10 other countries. Most consumers who are active online—nearly six out of 10— believe they will be a victim of a data... More >
baselinemag.com

Virtualizing a Venerable Medical Journal

As a global brand, the British Medical Journal relies on a digital platform—with virtual machines and a cloud infrastructure—to reach its worldwide audience. More >

TECHNOLOGY

AI Ushers in a New Era of Business and Tech

baselinemag.com
Rapid, radical advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning in business are changing the... More >
 
 

IT MANAGEMENT

Tech Drivers that Create a Good User Experience

baselinemag.com
Only a minority of organizations are able to provide a very good user experience (UX), so IT and... More >
 
 

CAREERS

The Best Tech Jobs in the U.S.

baselinemag.com
As an IT professional, you may love what you do. But have you ever wondered how your particular... More >
 
 
 
Manage your Newsletters: Login   Register My Newsletters



















 
 
 
 
 
 
 