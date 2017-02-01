Rapid, radical advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning in business are changing the... More >
Data Breaches Affect Customer Loyalty
Online security is full of holes, according to a recent survey of 9,000 consumers in the United States and 10 other countries. Most consumers who are active online—nearly six out of 10— believe they will be a victim of a data
Virtualizing a Venerable Medical Journal
As a global brand, the British Medical Journal relies on a digital platform—with virtual machines and a cloud infrastructure—to reach its worldwide audience.
The Best Tech Jobs in the U.S.
As an IT professional, you may love what you do. But have you ever wondered how your particular position ranks among every tech job in the United States? If so, then you'll want to check out this list of the best IT jobs from Glassdoor.
Data Drives Healthy Results for Silverado
A provider of health care services for the aged and memory-impaired adopts a more robust data framework to boost the quality of patient care and productivity.
Tech Drivers that Create a Good User Experience
Only a minority of organizations are able to provide a very good user experience (UX), so IT and line-of-business leaders are turning to a number of emerging technologies to improve these interactions, according to a recent survey from
Fannie Mae Gets Agile
The Federal National Mortgage Association uses agile development to accelerate software builds and engage in continuous development, integration and delivery.
TECHNOLOGY
AI Ushers in a New Era of Business and Tech
IT MANAGEMENT
Why Many Big Data Plans Are Stuck in Neutral
While the majority of companies have implemented big data projects, comparatively few are making
CAREERS
Tech Jobs Most Likely to Get Big Salary Increases
2017 is looking like another great year for tech professionals, especially when it comes to their