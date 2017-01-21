Success with these technologies hinges on how companies marry AI and big data with business... More >
Why Global IT Spending Is Expected to Grow in 2017After seeing a slight dip in 2016, global IT spending is expected to increase by 2.7 percent this year, according to recent research from Gartner. The "Gartner Worldwide IT Spending Forecast" projects moderate to impressive growth in all... More >
How Digital Tech Helps Business Drive AgilityTechnology can enable businesses to be predictive and precise when it comes to planning. It also helps them be faster, smarter, more agile and more strategic. More >
Strong Hiring Growth Is Forecast for Key Tech JobsThe vast majority of hiring managers specializing in technology positions said they'll increase staffing in 2017, according to a recent survey from Dice. While the semi-annual survey indicates that hiring expansion prospects are cooling... More >
10 New Year's Resolutions for IT ProfessionalsEvery New Year, most of us are motivated to change our lives for the better, and IT professionals are no exception. Many of them are planning to improve their technology skills and overall career development and advancement prospects... More >
Business Must Deal With Women's ConcernsAs the inauguration of the 45th president looms, it's easy to dismiss the Women's March on Washington, but business must address this and other women's issues. More >
Creating a Digitally Driven Customer ExperienceWhile top marketing executives said their organization is making strides in collecting and processing customer-related data, they admit that they have a long way to go in developing the kind of digitally driven customer experience that's... More >
TECHNOLOGY
A Critical Shift in Thinking About AI and Big Data
IT MANAGEMENT
Why Cyber-Security Strategies Are Falling Short
While organizations around the world are more confident than ever that they can predict and... More >
CAREERS
A New Year's Resolution for 2017: Get a New Job
Many working professionals have put "find a new job" at the top of their New Year's resolutions... More >