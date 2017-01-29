Here are five tech and business trends to watch this year: artificial intelligence, internet of... More >
Why Many Big Data Plans Are Stuck in Neutral
While the majority of companies have implemented big data projects, comparatively few are making anything more than a moderate investment in these efforts, according to a recent survey from SAS. Overall, the findings present similarly...
Backup System Gives Hospital Reliable 24/7 Access
A major health care center adopts a backup and replication system that's built for a virtual infrastructure to enhance its disaster recovery system.
AI Ushers in a New Era of Business and Tech
Rapid, radical advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning in business are changing the stakes—and ushering in a new era of business and technology.
Tech Jobs Most Likely to Get Big Salary Increases
2017 is looking like another great year for tech professionals, especially when it comes to their earning potential. But if you were wondering which IT jobs are poised to land the biggest starting salary increases, look no further than...
Why More Workers Are Adopting the Freelance Life
A significant percent of permanent employees envision themselves working as contractors, temps, freelancers or consultants within three years, according to a recent survey from Randstad US. The resulting "Workplace 2025" report reveals...
Technology's New Face
A number of organizations are using facial recognition—sometimes to replace passwords. Despite a few hiccups, the biometric technology is ready for prime-time.
TECHNOLOGY
2017 Technology Trends to Watch
IT MANAGEMENT
How Aging Commerce Systems Hurt Business
The majority of B2B companies are still relying on tech-driven commerce systems that are at least...
CAREERS
Strong Hiring Growth Is Forecast for Key Tech Jobs
The vast majority of hiring managers specializing in technology positions said they'll increase...