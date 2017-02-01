 
baselinemag.com

Data Breaches Affect Customer Loyalty

Online security is full of holes, according to a recent survey of 9,000 consumers in the United States and 10 other countries. Most consumers who are active online—nearly six out of 10— believe they will be a victim of a data... More >
baselinemag.com

Virtualizing a Venerable Medical Journal

As a global brand, the British Medical Journal relies on a digital platform—with virtual machines and a cloud infrastructure—to reach its worldwide audience. More >
baselinemag.com

The Best Tech Jobs in the U.S.

As an IT professional, you may love what you do. But have you ever wondered how your particular position ranks among every tech job in the United States? If so, then you'll want to check out this list of the best IT jobs from Glassdoor.... More >
baselinemag.com

Data Drives Healthy Results for Silverado

A provider of health care services for the aged and memory-impaired adopts a more robust data framework to boost the quality of patient care and productivity. More >
baselinemag.com

Tech Drivers that Create a Good User Experience

Only a minority of organizations are able to provide a very good user experience (UX), so IT and line-of-business leaders are turning to a number of emerging technologies to improve these interactions, according to a recent survey from... More >
baselinemag.com

Fannie Mae Gets Agile

The Federal National Mortgage Association uses agile development to accelerate software builds and engage in continuous development, integration and delivery. More >

TECHNOLOGY

AI Ushers in a New Era of Business and Tech

baselinemag.com
Rapid, radical advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning in business are changing the... More >
 
 

IT MANAGEMENT

Why Many Big Data Plans Are Stuck in Neutral

baselinemag.com
While the majority of companies have implemented big data projects, comparatively few are making... More >
 
 

CAREERS

Tech Jobs Most Likely to Get Big Salary Increases

baselinemag.com
2017 is looking like another great year for tech professionals, especially when it comes to their... More >
 
 
 
Manage your Newsletters: Login   Register My Newsletters



















 
 
 
 
 
 
 